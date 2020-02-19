Three UW President finalist to make campus visits next week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 19, 2020) — The three finalists to be the University of Wyoming’s next president will be making visits to the campus in Laramie next week. The names of the three have not been publicly released, but the Casper-Star Tribune newspaper is reporting acting president Neil Theobald is one of the three finalists.

Last week, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees met and interviewed semifinalists at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center near Denver International Airport. They also discussed presidential terms of employment.

The school is hoping to announce the new president early in March with the individual assuming the role by July 1.