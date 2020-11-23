Three UW swimmers compete at Maverick Open in Colorado

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO (November 23, 2020) – Three individuals from the University of Wyoming men’s swimming team participated at the Maverick Open Time Trial Event on Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado. The meet was hosted by the Colorado Mesa Mavericks.

Junior Grant Sloan had a solid day in three events. He posted a season-best time of 20.82 in the 50 freestyle and followed that up by recording a time of 57.79 in the 100 breaststroke. Sloan finished up his day touching the wall in 47.58 in the 100 free.

Fellow junior Austin Crump recorded a mark of 1:41.70 in the 200 free, while had a time of 51.47 in the 100 butterfly. Sophomore Cameron Murphy was the third Cowboy to compete on the day. He had a time of 4:08.71 in the 400 IM and posted a time of 1:52.76 in the 200 fly.

The Cowboys are currently scheduled with a men’s only meet with Air Force on Thursday, Dec. 3 in Laramie. The meet will take place at Laramie High School at noon. The Cowgirls are scheduled to get the season underway on Friday, Dec. 4 against the Colorado State Rams. The meet is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT in Ft. Collins, Colorado.