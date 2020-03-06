Three Western Students Awarded the Laurie Lynn Watkins Endowment

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 6, 2020) – Western Wyoming Community College awarded three international students the Laurie Lynn Watkins Endowment for International Students. The merit-based scholarship fund has awarded a total of $23,365 since 2013.

The Laurie Lynn Watkins, J.D. Donor Advised Endowment was started by the family of Laurie Watkins in her memory. Laurie began working at Western Wyoming Community College in 1996 as the Director of Admissions. In 2007 she became the Associate Vice-President of Student Success. Laurie was a strong advocate for international students as well as Western. She encouraged many international students to attend Western and took them under her wing once they were on campus. Many international students credited their success at Western to the help they received from Laurie.

The scholarship is awarded annually to international students attending Western. This year’s recipients were; Yumeka Shibato, from Fukuoka, Japan who is studying Business Administration; Jamil Bousquet, from Castries City, Saint Lucia who is studying Computer Science; and Lucas Sa, from Palmas, Brazil, who is a Pre-Medicine student.

“While in Western’s admissions office and as Associate Vice President of Student Success Services, Laurie worked closely with international students, recruiting, welcoming, supporting, and staying in touch after their graduations. Contributors to her endowment for international students through the Western Wyoming College Foundation are continuing Laurie’s legacy for better world relations by rewarding students who have come to Western from many different countries,” said Don Kinder, Watkins’ father.

For more information regarding the Laurie Lynn Watkins J.D. Scholarship, and other scholarships, please contact Mustang Central at (307) 382-1677 or [email protected].