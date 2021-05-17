Thunderstorms across Sweetwater County could lead to localized flooding

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 17, 2021) – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting torrential rainfall is expected this afternoon and evening that may lead to localized flooding.

As of 4:10 p.m., a doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eden to 19 miles southeast of Rock Springs. Pea-sized hail will be possible with these storms.

NWS is reporting the storms can impact the Rock Springs and Green River areas, including Interstate-80 between mile markers 86 and 113.