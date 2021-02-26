Thursday area basketball scores/Friday schedule

Advertisement

February 26, 2021 — Thursday at the 1A Southwest Regional Tournament, the Farson-Eden boys defeated Encampment 52-44 to qualify for next week’s 1A State Tournament in Casper. The Pronghorns lost 36-24 to Saratoga in the championship game. On Wednesday, the Farson-Eden girls team secured their trip to the 1A State Tournament with a second-place finish in their regional tournament.

At Tiger arena Thursday night, the Green River Lady Wolves hit a shot at the buzzer to defeat Rock Springs 62-60. The Green River boys also defeated Rock Springs 46-39.

In other area boys scores:

Mountain View 47 – Lyman 41

Lander 61 – Lovell 39

In area girls scores:

Lyman 36 – Mountain View 25

Lander 56- Lovell 35

Friday’s area basketball schedule:

Lovell at Powell

Kemmerer at Lyman

Pinedale at Mountain View