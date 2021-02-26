Thursday area basketball scores/Friday schedule

February 26, 2021 — Thursday at the 1A Southwest Regional Tournament, the Farson-Eden boys defeated Encampment 52-44 to qualify for next week’s 1A State Tournament in Casper. The Pronghorns lost 36-24 to Saratoga in the championship game. On Wednesday, the Farson-Eden girls team secured their trip to the 1A State Tournament with a second-place finish in their regional tournament.
At Tiger arena Thursday night, the Green River Lady Wolves hit a shot at the buzzer to defeat Rock Springs 62-60. The Green River boys also defeated Rock Springs 46-39.
In other area boys scores:
Mountain View 47 – Lyman 41
Lander 61 – Lovell 39
In area girls scores:
Lyman 36 – Mountain View 25
Lander 56- Lovell 35
Friday’s area basketball schedule:
Lovell at Powell
Kemmerer at Lyman
Pinedale at Mountain View