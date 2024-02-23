Thursday area high school basketball scores and Friday schedule

February 23, 2024

In area high school basketball from Thursday, Green River lost both Senior Night home games against Star Valley. The Lady Wolves fell 45-37, with the Wolve’s boys team dropping a 62-50 decision.

In a Bridger Valley battle, Mountain View bested Lyman twice. The Buffalos won the girl’s game 65-33, with the Mountain View boys securing a 52-36 win.

In Friday area high school basketball. Green River will host Rock Springs. GRHS Student Council seniors and parents will be honored immediately following the varsity girl’s game. Also, an announcement will be made concerning the Make-A-Wish results, and the local Basketball Officials Association will honor sportsmanship awards.

The other area games today, Mountain View travels to Pinedale, and Lyman is at Lander.

1A West Regional Results

The Farson-Eden boys basketball team won its opening game at the 1A West Regional in Lander. The Pronghorns held off Riverside, 59-53. Farson-Eden will meet Meeteetse, a 37-35 winner over Little Snake River this morning. The tournament will conclude on Saturday, with the top four teams moving on to next week’s 1A Wyoming state tournament.