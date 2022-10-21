Thursday area high school results/Friday schedule

October 21, 2022

Thursday Area High School Volleyball

Saratoga 3 – Farson-Eden 0

Mountain View 3 – Cokeville 1

Lyman 3 – Kemmerer 0

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh

Green River at Evanston

Mountain View at Lyman

Big Piney at Farson-Eden

Friday Area High School Football (last regular season games)

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central

Green River at Evanston

Lyman at Cokeville

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs at the 4A West Regionals in Casper

Green River and Lyman at the 3A West Regionals in Rawlins