Thursday area high school results/Friday schedule

0
3

October 21, 2022

Thursday Area High School Volleyball

Saratoga 3 – Farson-Eden 0
Mountain View 3 – Cokeville 1
Lyman 3 – Kemmerer 0

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh
Green River at Evanston
Mountain View at Lyman
Big Piney at Farson-Eden

Friday Area High School Football (last regular season games)

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central
Green River at Evanston
Lyman at Cokeville
Kemmerer at Mountain View

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs at the 4A West Regionals in Casper
Green River and Lyman at the 3A West Regionals in Rawlins

