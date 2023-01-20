Thursday area high school results/Friday schedule

Thursday Area High School Basketball
Green River 45 – Evanston 40 (Girls)
Evanston 46 – Green River 37 (Boys)
Friday Area High School Basketball
Rock Springs at Riverton (Girls and Boys)
Pinedale at Lyman (Girls and Boys)
Lander at Mountain View (Girls and Boys)
Farson-Eden at Encampment (Girls and Boys)
Thursday Area High School Wrestling
Riverton vs. Rock Springs – No results available
Friday Area High School Wrestling
Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at the Lander Invite
Thursday Area High School Boys Swimming
Green River 115 -Rawlins 69
Friday Area High School Boys Wrestling
Lyman at the Sublette County Quad