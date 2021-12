Thursday area high school results/Friday schedule

December 17, 2021

Thursday Area High School Basketball Results

Flaming Gorge Tournament

Evanston 39 – Farson-Eden 29 (Boys)

Casper Natrona 64 – Lyman 62 (Boys)

Cheyenne South 63 – Mountain View 52 (Boys)

Green River 63 – Fruita, Colorado 62 overtime (Boys)

Casper Kelly Walsh 78 – Lyman 40 (Boys)

Manila, Utah 45 – Rock Springs 41 (Boys)

Evanston 54 – Farson-Eden 21 (Girls)

Mountain View 50 – Cheyenne South 37 (Girls)

Lyman 52 – Laramie 44 (Girls)

Fruita, Colorado 53 – Green River 39 (Girls)

Thunder Basin 60 – Rock Springs 32 (Girls)

Friday Area High School Basketball

Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament

Mountain View vs. Casper Natrona (Boys) 8 a.m. (GRHS)

Lyman vs. Thunder Basin (Boys) 1 p.m. (GRHS)

Farson-Eden vs. Casper Natrona (Boys) 2:40 p.m. (Lincoln Middle School)

Green River vs. Torrington (Boys) 4:20 p.m. (GRHS)

Mountain View vs. Laramie (Boys) 4:20 p.m. (Lincoln Middle School)

Rock Springs vs. Fruita, Colorado (Boys) 4:20 p.m. (RSHS)

Mountain View vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Girls) 9:40 a.m. (GRHS)

Farson-Eden vs. Riverton (Girls) 11:20 a.m. (RSHS)

Lyman vs. Cheyenne South (Girls) 1 p.m. (RSHS)

Green River vs. Bear Lake, Idaho (Girls) 6 p.m. (GRHS)

Rock Springs vs. Grace, Idaho (Girls) 6 p.m. (RSHS)



Friday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs and Green River at Pat Weede Memorial in Gillette

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at Green River Pre-Invite