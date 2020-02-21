Thursday Area High School Score/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — Here are the results of area high sports from Thursday, Feb. 20 and the schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Thursday Area Girls Basketball
Green River 52 – Evanston 30
Thursday Area Boys Basketball
Evanston 67 – Green River 66 (3 OT’s)
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Rock Springs at Riverton
Farson-Eden at Cokeville
Lovell at Worland
Mountain View at Pinedale
Lyman at Big Piney
Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs at Riverton
Farson-Eden at Cokeville
Lovell at Worland
Mountain View at Pinedale
Lyman at Big Piney
Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer
Area Boys Swimming
Lyman and Kemmer competing in the finals of the 3A Wyoming High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie.
Rock Springs and Green River competing in the preliminaries of the 4A Wyoming High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie.
Area Wrestling
Green River and Rock Springs competing in the 4A West Regional in Casper (Natrona High School)
Lyman, Pinedale and Mountain View competing in the 3A West Regional in Mountain View.
Big Piney and Kemmerer competing in 2A West Regional in Pavillion.