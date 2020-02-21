Thursday Area High School Score/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — Here are the results of area high sports from Thursday, Feb. 20 and the schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Advertisement

Thursday Area Girls Basketball

Green River 52 – Evanston 30

Thursday Area Boys Basketball

Evanston 67 – Green River 66 (3 OT’s)

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs at Riverton

Farson-Eden at Cokeville

Lovell at Worland

Mountain View at Pinedale

Lyman at Big Piney

Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer

Advertisement

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs at Riverton

Farson-Eden at Cokeville

Lovell at Worland

Mountain View at Pinedale

Lyman at Big Piney

Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer

Area Boys Swimming

Lyman and Kemmer competing in the finals of the 3A Wyoming High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie.

Rock Springs and Green River competing in the preliminaries of the 4A Wyoming High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie.

Sponsor

Area Wrestling

Green River and Rock Springs competing in the 4A West Regional in Casper (Natrona High School)

Lyman, Pinedale and Mountain View competing in the 3A West Regional in Mountain View.

Big Piney and Kemmerer competing in 2A West Regional in Pavillion.