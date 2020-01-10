Thursday Area High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports from Thursday, January 9 and the schedule for Friday, January 10, 2020.

Thursday Area Girls Basketball Scores

Rock Springs 54 – Cheyenne South 47

Green River 67 – Laramie 36

Thursday Area Boys Basketball Scores

Laramie 52 – Green River 49

Cheyenne South 54 – Rock Springs 41

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East

Green River vs. Casper Natrona at Cheyenne South

Worland vs. Big Piney at Rawlins

Buffalo vs. Mountain View at Rawlins

Thermopolis vs. Pinedale at Rawlins

Lyman at Rawlins

Farson-Eden vs. Jackson Soph. at Kemmerer

Cokeville at Kemmerer

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie

Green River vs. Wheatland at Cheyenne South

Worland at Pinedale

Lyman vs. Thermopolis in Pinedale

Big Piney vs. Douglas in Pinedale

Mountain View vs. Buffalo in Pinedale

Rawlins at Pinedale

Cokeville at Kemmerer

Fason-Eden vs. Jackson Soph. at Kemmerer

Friday Area Wrestling

Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Mountain View, and Pinedale at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, UT.

Friday Area Boys Swimming

Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Kemmerer, and Lyman at Rock Springs