Thursday Area High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports from Thursday, January 9 and the schedule for Friday, January 10, 2020.
Thursday Area Girls Basketball Scores
Rock Springs 54 – Cheyenne South 47
Green River 67 – Laramie 36
Thursday Area Boys Basketball Scores
Laramie 52 – Green River 49
Cheyenne South 54 – Rock Springs 41
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East
Green River vs. Casper Natrona at Cheyenne South
Worland vs. Big Piney at Rawlins
Buffalo vs. Mountain View at Rawlins
Thermopolis vs. Pinedale at Rawlins
Lyman at Rawlins
Farson-Eden vs. Jackson Soph. at Kemmerer
Cokeville at Kemmerer
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie
Green River vs. Wheatland at Cheyenne South
Worland at Pinedale
Lyman vs. Thermopolis in Pinedale
Big Piney vs. Douglas in Pinedale
Mountain View vs. Buffalo in Pinedale
Rawlins at Pinedale
Cokeville at Kemmerer
Fason-Eden vs. Jackson Soph. at Kemmerer
Friday Area Wrestling
Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Mountain View, and Pinedale at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, UT.
Friday Area Boys Swimming
Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Kemmerer, and Lyman at Rock Springs