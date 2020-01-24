Thursday Area High School Scoreboard/ Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) – Here are scores from area high school play from Thursday, Jan. 23 and the schedule for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Thursday Girls High School Basketball

Green River 49 – Evanston 33

Thursday Boys High School Basketball

Evasnton 62 – Green River 52

Thursday High School Wrestling

Evanston 44 – Rock Springs 36

Friday Girls High School Basketball

Riverton at Rock Springs

Farson-Eden at Encampment

Pinedale at Mountain View

Big Piney at Lyman

Wind River at Kemmerer

Friday Boys High School Basketball

Riverton at Rock Springs

Farson-Eden at Encampment

Pinedale at Mountain View

Big Piney at Lyman

Wind River at Kemmerer

Friday Boys High School Swimming

Rock Springs at Evanston