Thursday Area High School Scoreboard/ Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) – Here are scores from area high school play from Thursday, Jan. 23 and the schedule for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Thursday Girls High School Basketball
Green River 49 – Evanston 33
Thursday Boys High School Basketball
Evasnton 62 – Green River 52
Thursday High School Wrestling
Evanston 44 – Rock Springs 36
Friday Girls High School Basketball
Riverton at Rock Springs
Farson-Eden at Encampment
Pinedale at Mountain View
Big Piney at Lyman
Wind River at Kemmerer
Friday Boys High School Basketball
Riverton at Rock Springs
Farson-Eden at Encampment
Pinedale at Mountain View
Big Piney at Lyman
Wind River at Kemmerer
Friday Boys High School Swimming
Rock Springs at Evanston