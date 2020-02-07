Thursday Area High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7, 2020) — Here are results for area high school sports teams from Thursday, Feb. 6 and the schedule for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Thursday Area Girls Basketball
Green River 53 – Rock Springs 50
Lander 43 – Lyman 38
Thursday Area Boys Basketball
Green River 55 – Rock Springs 52
Lander 51 – Lyman 47
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Little Snake River at Farson-Eden
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Lovell at Big Piney
Powell at Pinedale
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Little Snake River at Farson-Eden
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Lovell at Big Piney
Powell at Pinedale
Friday Area Boys Swimming
Green River and Rock Springs at 4A West Confernce Meet in Green River
Kemmerer and Lyman at 3A West Conference Meet in Powell