Thursday Area High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7, 2020) — Here are results for area high school sports teams from Thursday, Feb. 6 and the schedule for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Advertisement

Thursday Area Girls Basketball

Green River 53 – Rock Springs 50

Lander 43 – Lyman 38

Thursday Area Boys Basketball

Green River 55 – Rock Springs 52

Lander 51 – Lyman 47

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Lovell at Big Piney

Powell at Pinedale

Advertisement

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Lovell at Big Piney

Powell at Pinedale

Friday Area Boys Swimming

Green River and Rock Springs at 4A West Confernce Meet in Green River

Kemmerer and Lyman at 3A West Conference Meet in Powell