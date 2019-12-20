Thursday Area High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec 20, 2019) – Here are results of area high school competition from Thursday, Dec. 19 and schedule for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Area Girls Basketball Scores
Green River 71 – Rawlins 40 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Pinedale 54 – Little Snake River 40 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Laramie 48 – Lyman 40 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Green River 58 – Bear Lake, Id 49 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Rock Springs 55 – Lyman 49 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Area Boys Basketball Scores
Green River 58 – Pinedale 51 at Flaming 59 Gorge Classic
Mountain View 59 – Rock Springs 51 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Cheyenne South 71 – Lyman 66 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Rawlins 65 – Rock Springs 59 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Green River 61 – West Side, ID 43 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Area Girls Basketball Schedule For Friday
Riverton vs Pinedale at Flaming Gorge Classic
Lyman vs. Green River at Flaming Gorge Classic
Bear Lake, ID vs. Rock Springs at Flaming Gorge Classic
Lovell vs. Wheatland at Lander Classic
Douglas vs. Big Piney at Lander Classic
Farson-Eden vs. Utpn in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite
Riverside vs. Kemmerer in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite
Meeteetse vs. Kemmerer in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite
Riverside vs. Farson Eden in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite
Area Boys Basketball Schedule For Friday
Laramie vs. Mountain View at Flaming Gorge Classic
Lyman vs. Thunder Basin at Flaming Gorge Classic
Pinedale vs. Rich County, UT at Flaming Gorge Classic
Worland vs. Green River at Flaming Gorge Classic
Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs at Flaming Gorge Classic
Big Piney vs. Douglas at Douglas Classic
Lovell vs. Torrington at Douglas Classic
Farson-Eden vs. Upton in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite
Riverside vs. Kemmerer in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite
Meeteetse vs. Kemmerer in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite
Riverside vs. Farson-Eden in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite
Area Wrestling for Friday
Rock Springs, Lovell, and Pinedale at Battle in the Big Horn in Worland
Rock Springs Varsity at Jody Warren Duals in Pleasant View, UT
Green River at Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, UT
Big Piney, Kemmerer, and Mountain View at Joe Aimone Invite in Kemmerer