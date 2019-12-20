Thursday Area High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec 20, 2019) – Here are results of area high school competition from Thursday, Dec. 19 and schedule for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Area Girls Basketball Scores

Green River 71 – Rawlins 40 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Pinedale 54 – Little Snake River 40 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Laramie 48 – Lyman 40 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Green River 58 – Bear Lake, Id 49 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Rock Springs 55 – Lyman 49 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Area Boys Basketball Scores

Green River 58 – Pinedale 51 at Flaming 59 Gorge Classic

Mountain View 59 – Rock Springs 51 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Cheyenne South 71 – Lyman 66 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Rawlins 65 – Rock Springs 59 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Green River 61 – West Side, ID 43 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Area Girls Basketball Schedule For Friday

Riverton vs Pinedale at Flaming Gorge Classic

Lyman vs. Green River at Flaming Gorge Classic

Bear Lake, ID vs. Rock Springs at Flaming Gorge Classic

Lovell vs. Wheatland at Lander Classic

Douglas vs. Big Piney at Lander Classic

Farson-Eden vs. Utpn in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite

Riverside vs. Kemmerer in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite

Meeteetse vs. Kemmerer in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite

Riverside vs. Farson Eden in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite

Area Boys Basketball Schedule For Friday

Laramie vs. Mountain View at Flaming Gorge Classic

Lyman vs. Thunder Basin at Flaming Gorge Classic

Pinedale vs. Rich County, UT at Flaming Gorge Classic

Worland vs. Green River at Flaming Gorge Classic

Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs at Flaming Gorge Classic

Big Piney vs. Douglas at Douglas Classic

Lovell vs. Torrington at Douglas Classic

Farson-Eden vs. Upton in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite

Riverside vs. Kemmerer in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite

Meeteetse vs. Kemmerer in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite

Riverside vs. Farson-Eden in Shoshoni Wrangler Invite

Area Wrestling for Friday

Rock Springs, Lovell, and Pinedale at Battle in the Big Horn in Worland

Rock Springs Varsity at Jody Warren Duals in Pleasant View, UT

Green River at Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, UT

Big Piney, Kemmerer, and Mountain View at Joe Aimone Invite in Kemmerer