Thursday area high school scores/Friday schedule

May 13, 2022
Thursday Area High School Soccer
Scores from the 4A West Regional in Jackson
Casper Kelly Walsh 2 – Green River 0 (Girls) Green River season over
Rock Springs – opening day bye (Girls)
Star Valley 2 – Green River 1 (Boys) Green River season over
Rock Springs 1 – Evanston 0 (Boys)
Friday Area High School Soccer
4A West Regional in Jackson
Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Girls)
Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Boys)
Lander at Mountain View (Girls and Boys)
Lyman at Pinedale (Girls and Boys)
Friday Area High School Girls Softball
Green River at Worland
Rock Springs at Cody
Friday Area High School Track and Field
Rock Springs and Green River at 4A West Regional in Casper
Lyman and Mountain View at 3A West Regional in Kemmerer
Farson-Eden at 1A West Regional in Shoshoni