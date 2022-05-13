Thursday area high school scores/Friday schedule

May 13, 2022

Thursday Area High School Soccer

Scores from the 4A West Regional in Jackson

Casper Kelly Walsh 2 – Green River 0 (Girls) Green River season over

Rock Springs – opening day bye (Girls)

Star Valley 2 – Green River 1 (Boys) Green River season over

Rock Springs 1 – Evanston 0 (Boys)

Friday Area High School Soccer

4A West Regional in Jackson

Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Girls)

Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (Boys)

Lander at Mountain View (Girls and Boys)

Lyman at Pinedale (Girls and Boys)

Friday Area High School Girls Softball

Green River at Worland

Rock Springs at Cody

Friday Area High School Track and Field

Rock Springs and Green River at 4A West Regional in Casper

Lyman and Mountain View at 3A West Regional in Kemmerer

Farson-Eden at 1A West Regional in Shoshoni