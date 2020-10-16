Thursday Area High School Scores/Friday Schedule

Thursday, October 16, Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Riverton 0

Evanston 3 – Green River 0

Pinedale 3 – Lyman 2

Friday, October 16, Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central

Green River at Cody

Mountain View at Thermopolis

Lyman at Pinedale

Friday, October 16, Area High School Volleyball

Cody at Rock Springs

Farson-Eden at Encampment

Mountain View at Pinedale

Friday, October 16, Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River Quad – featuring Green River, Cody, Rawlins, and Worland

Lyman at Lander

Friday, October 16, Area High School Cross County

3A West Conference Championship in Rivertown – featuring Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View

4A West Conference Championship in Laramie – featuring Rock Springs