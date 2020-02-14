Thursday Area High School Scores/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — Here are scores from area high school sports from Thursday, Feb. 13 and the schedule for Friday, Feb. 14 2020.
Thursday Area Wrestling
Green River 51 – Rock Springs 21 – Click here for more information
Thursday Area Boys Swimming
Last Chance Swim Meet at Rock Springs High School featuring Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Evanston, and Sublette County. No team scores were kept. It was a final chance for swimmers to earn qualifying times for regional and state competition.
Thursday Area Girls Basketball
Lovell 44 – Greybull 40
Thursday Area Boys Basketball
Lovell 49 – Greybull 29
Friday Area Boys and Girls Basketball
Riverton at Green River
Rock Springs at Jackson
Saratoga at Farson-Eden
Lander at Pinedale
Lyman at Mountain View
Kemmerer at Wind River