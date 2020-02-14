Thursday Area High School Scores/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — Here are scores from area high school sports from Thursday, Feb. 13 and the schedule for Friday, Feb. 14 2020.

Thursday Area Wrestling

Green River 51 – Rock Springs 21 – Click here for more information

Thursday Area Boys Swimming

Last Chance Swim Meet at Rock Springs High School featuring Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Evanston, and Sublette County. No team scores were kept. It was a final chance for swimmers to earn qualifying times for regional and state competition.

Thursday Area Girls Basketball

Lovell 44 – Greybull 40

Thursday Area Boys Basketball

Lovell 49 – Greybull 29

Friday Area Boys and Girls Basketball

Riverton at Green River

Rock Springs at Jackson

Saratoga at Farson-Eden

Lander at Pinedale

Lyman at Mountain View

Kemmerer at Wind River