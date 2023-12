Thursday area high school sport scores and Friday schedule

December 8, 2023

Thursday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Green River 63 – Cheyenne South 53

Thunder Basin 51 – Rock Springs 50

Mountain View 67 – Kemmererr 46

Big Piney vs. Lyman – No Score Reported

Girls

Green River 74 – Cheyenne South 44 (in Cheyenne)

Thunder Basin 35 – Rock Springs 32 (in Gillette)

Mountain View 56 – Kemmerer 27 (in Mountain View)

Rich County, Utah 56 – Lyman 39 (in Lyman)

Friday’s Area High School Basketball

Boys

Rock Springs vs. Buffalo (in Gillette)

Green River vs. Natrona County (in Casper)

Farson-Eden vs. Mountain View (in Mountain View)

Farson-Eden vs. Wind River (in Mountain View)

Lyman vs. Lovell (in Lyman)

Girls

Green River vs. Natrona County (in Casper)

Buffalo vs. Rock Springs (in Gillette)

Farson-Eden vs. Mountain View (in Mountain View)

Farson-Eden vs. Kemmerer (in Mountain View)

Mountain View vs. Big Piney (in Mountain View)

Lyman vs. Lovell (in Lyman)

–

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs at Cheyenne tournament

Green River at duals meet in Utah

Boys Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs and Green River at Gillette