Thursday area high school sports schedule

December 8, 2022

Thursday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs Girls vs. Campbell County (Gillette Tournament)

Rock Springs Boys vs. Campbell County (Gillette Tournament)

Green River Girls vs. Cheyenne Central (Casper Tournament)

Green River Boys vs. Cheyenne Central (Casper Tournament)

Lyman Girls vs. Manila, Utah (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Lyman Boys vs. Rich, Utah (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Mountain View Girls vs. Cokeville (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Mountain View Boys vs. Big Piney (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Farson-Eden Girls vs. Big Piney (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Area high school wrestling and boy’s swim teams will begin competition on Friday and Saturday