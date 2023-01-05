Thursday area high school sports schedule

January 5, 2023 — After being off for the holidays, area high school sports teams will resume their winter sports seasons over the next couple of days. Today, Rock Springs and Green River basketball teams will begin play at a three-day tournament in Cheyenne and Laramie. Other area teams will resume their seasons Friday.

Thursday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie (Girls)

Rock Springs at Laramie (Boys)

Green River at Cheyenne East (Girls)

Green River at Cheyenne East (Boys)

Thursday Area High School Wrestling

Rawlins at Mountain View