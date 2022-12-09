Thursday area high school sports scores/Friday schedule

Thursday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 74 – Campbell County 55 (Boys)

Campbell County 61 – Rock Springs 21 (Girls)

Cheyenne Central 80 – Green River 68 (Boys)

Cheyenne Central 66 – Green River 33 (Girls)

Lyman 61 – Rich, Utah 42 (Boys)

Lyman 61 – Kemmerer 18 (Girls)

Lyman 49 – Manila, Utah 35 (Girls)

Mountain View 61 – Big Piney 55 (Boys)

Mountain View 54 – Cokeville 18 (Girls)

Big Piney 54 – Farson-Eden 35 (Girls)

Friday Area High School Basketball

Green River vs. Natrona County (Girls)

Green River vs. Natrona County (Boys)

Rock Springs vs. Buffalo (Girls)

Rock Springs vs. Buffalo (Boys)

Mountain View vs. Farson-Eden (Girls)

Mountain View vs. Little Snake River (Girls)

Mountain View vs. Cokeville (Boys)

Lyman vs. Big Piney (Girls)

Lyman vs. Ririe, Idaho (Boys)

Farson-Eden vs. Big Piney (Boys)

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs at the Charlie Lake Duals in Cheyenne

Green River at Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber, Utah

Mountain View and Lyman at the Evanston Invite

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming

Rock Springs and Green River at the Laramie Relays

Lyman hosting the Lyman Invitational

