Thursday Flaming Gorge Classic results, Friday schedule

Thursday Area High School Basketball Results

Boys

Green River 58 – Rawlins 51

Rock Springs 59 – Uintah, Utah 51

Evanston 49 – Farson-Eden 20

Lyman 47 – Cheyenne South 39

Natrona County 60 – Mountain View 36

Girls

Green River 52 – Mountain View 43

Bear Lake, Idaho 43 – Rock Springs 37

Kelly Walsh 44 – Lyman 31

Friday Area High School Basketball Schedule

Boys

Lyman vs. Kelly Walsh 1 p.m. (at GRHS)

Farson-Eden vs. Grace, Idaho 1 p.m. (Lincoln Middle School)

Mountain View vs. Green River 6 p.m. (at GRHS)

Rock Springs vs. Bear Lake, Idaho 6 p.m. (at RSHS)

Girls

Lyman vs. Natrona County 8 a.m. (at GRHS)

Farson-Eden vs. Manila, Utah 9:40 a.m. (at RSHS)

Lyman vs. Riverton 2:40 p.m. (at GRHS)

Green River vs. Thunder Basin (at GRHS)

Rock Springs vs. Mountain View 4:20 p.m. (at RSHS)

Thursday Area High School Wrestling

Boys

Rock Springs 55 – Worland 12

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs at the two-day Battle of the Big Horn in Worland

Green River at the two-day Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada

Lyman at Rich, Utah





Friday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Green River Pre-Invite Swim Meet featuring Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Kemmerer, Evanston, and Rawlins