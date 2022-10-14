Thursday high school results/Friday schedule

October 14, 2022

Thursday Area High School Volleyball

Evanston 3 – Green River 1

Riverton 3 – Rock Springs 2

Lyman 3 – Pinedale 0

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View at Pinedale

Lyman at Lander

Thursday Area High School Cross County

3A West Regional in Lander boys team scores: 1. Mountain View 45, 2. Cody 68, 3. Evanston 81, 4. Riverton 112, 5. Lander 114, 6. Powell 148, 7. Lyman 187, 8. Green River 195

Mountain View’s Owen Burnett finished in first place in the individual race, with Green River’s Nathan Stevenson finishing in fourth place.

3A West Regional in Lander girls team scores: 1. Cody 35, 2. Evanston 65, 3. Powell 81, 4. Lander 87, 5. Green River 129, 6. Lyman 150, 7. Riverton 193. Mountain View did not have enough runners to qualify for the team competition.

Lyman’s Karly Sabey finished in sixth place in the individual race.

Friday Area High School Cross County

Rock Springs at the 4A West Regional in Afton.

Friday Area High School Football

Laramie at Rock Springs

Green River at Star Valley

Mountain View at Pinedale

Lyman at Rich County, Idaho

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at the Laramie Pre-Invite meet