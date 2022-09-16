Thursday high school results/Friday schedule

September 16, 2022
Thursday Area High School Volleyball
Casper Kelly Walsh 3 – Green River 0
Rich County, Utah at Lyman – No Score Available
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Lander at Lyman
Pinedale at Mountain View
Farson-Eden at Cokeville
Friday Area High School Football
Sheridan at Rock Springs
Green River at Worland
Lovell at Lyman
Mountain View at Thermopolis
Friday Area High School Tennis
South Regional Tournament at Rock Springs featuring girls and boys teams from Rock Springs, Green River Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Rawlins, and Torrington.
Friday Area High School Golf
4A Wyoming State Championships in Rock Springs at the White Mountain Golf Course.
Friday Area High School Girls Swimming
Rock Springs Invitational featuring Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Kemmerer, Natrona County, and Rawlins.