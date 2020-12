Thursday High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

Advertisement

(December 11, 2020)

Thursday Area High School Basketball Results

Mountain View 67 – Farson-Eden 34 (Girls)

Farson-Eden 51 – Mountain View 46 – Overtime (Boys)

Big Piney 58 – Cokeville 32 (Boys)

Manilla, Utah 65 – Lyman 44 (Boys)

Mountain View 67 – Farson-Eden 34 (Girls)

Kemmerer 40 – Big Piney 37 (Girls)

Advertisement

Friday Area High School Basketball Schedule

Cheyenne East at Rock Springs (Boys & Girls)

Green River as Cheyenne Laramie (Girls)

Pinedale at Little Snake River (Boys)

Kemmerer vs. Wind River (Boys at Mt. View)

Big Piney vs. Little Snake River (Boys at. Mt. View)

Farson-Eden vs. Lyman (Boys)

Bir Horn at Lovell (Girls)

Farson-Eden vs. Pinedale (Girls at Lyman)

Kemmer vs. Wind River (Girls at Lyman)

Big Piney vs. Little Snake River (Girls at Lyman)

Rich County, Utah at Lyman (Girls)

Ririe, Idaho vs. Pinedale (Girls at Mt. View)

Advertisement

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Evanston Invitational featuring Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, and others.

Friday Area High School Swimming

Rock Springs Invitational featuring Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, and Rawlins

Lyman Triangular featuring Lyman, Sublette County, and Kemmerer