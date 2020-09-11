Thursday High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

Thursday, September 10, Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0
Jackson 3 – Big Piney 1

Thursday, September 10 Area Cross County

Green River at Riverton Invitation – no results available

 

Friday, September 11, Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh
Buffalo at Green River  4 p.m.
Farson-Eden at Burlington
Lyman at Cokeville
Big Piney at Thermopolis
Mountain View at Lovell

Friday, September 11, Area High School Volleyball

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden
Powell at Kemmerer
Lander at Mountain View
Lovell at Pinedale
Worland at Lyman

 

Friday, September 11, Area High School Tennis

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South
Green River at Cheyenne South

Friday, September 11, Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs at Laramie
Green River at Lander
Kemmerer hosting Evanston and Sublette County

Friday, September 11, Area High School Golf

Green River at 3A West Conference Championships in Powell
Rock Springs at Evanston Invitational

Friday, September 11, Area High School Cross County

None scheduled

 

 

