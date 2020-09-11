Thursday High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

Thursday, September 10, Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0
Jackson 3 – Big Piney 1
Thursday, September 10 Area Cross County
Green River at Riverton Invitation – no results available
Friday, September 11, Area High School Football
Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh
Buffalo at Green River 4 p.m.
Farson-Eden at Burlington
Lyman at Cokeville
Big Piney at Thermopolis
Mountain View at Lovell
Friday, September 11, Area High School Volleyball
Little Snake River at Farson-Eden
Powell at Kemmerer
Lander at Mountain View
Lovell at Pinedale
Worland at Lyman
Friday, September 11, Area High School Tennis
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South
Green River at Cheyenne South
Friday, September 11, Area High School Girls Swimming
Rock Springs at Laramie
Green River at Lander
Kemmerer hosting Evanston and Sublette County
Friday, September 11, Area High School Golf
Green River at 3A West Conference Championships in Powell
Rock Springs at Evanston Invitational
Friday, September 11, Area High School Cross County
None scheduled