Thursday High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

Thursday, September 10, Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0

Jackson 3 – Big Piney 1

Thursday, September 10 Area Cross County

Green River at Riverton Invitation – no results available

Friday, September 11, Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh

Buffalo at Green River 4 p.m.

Farson-Eden at Burlington

Lyman at Cokeville

Big Piney at Thermopolis

Mountain View at Lovell

Friday, September 11, Area High School Volleyball

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden

Powell at Kemmerer

Lander at Mountain View

Lovell at Pinedale

Worland at Lyman

Friday, September 11, Area High School Tennis

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South

Green River at Cheyenne South

Friday, September 11, Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs at Laramie

Green River at Lander

Kemmerer hosting Evanston and Sublette County

Friday, September 11, Area High School Golf

Green River at 3A West Conference Championships in Powell

Rock Springs at Evanston Invitational

Friday, September 11, Area High School Cross County

None scheduled