Thursday High School Sports Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 13, 2019) – Here are the results from area high school competition for Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Girls High School Basketball
Green River 62 – Sheridan 42 from Riverton
Casper Natrona 35 – Rock Springs 33 from Riverton
Mountain View 58 – Kemmerer 33
Boys High School Basketball
Cheyenne East 83 – Green River 53 from Casper
Sheridan 57 – Rock Springs 51 from Casper
Casper Natrona 70 – Green River 33 from Casper
Mountain View 53 – Kemmerer 32
Big Piney 56 – Lyman 54
Here is the area high school sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Girls Basketball
Cheyenne Central vs. Rock Springs in Riverton
Casper Natrona vs. Green River in Riverton
Sheridan vs. Rock Springs in Riverton
Pinedale at Buffalo
Lovell vs. Douglas in Buffalo
Cokeville at Mountain View
Farson-Eden at Mountain View
Big Piney vs. Wind River at Mountain View
Boys Basketball
Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne East in Casper
Cheyenne Central vs. Green River in Casper
Rock Springs vs. Casper Natrona in Casper
Douglas vs. Lovell
Pinedale vs. Rawlins in Lovell
Rawlins at Lovell
Cokeville at Mountain View
Wind River at. Mountain View
Big Piney vs. Farson-Eden in Mountain View
Kemmerer at Lyman
Wrestling
Green River, Rock Springs, Big Piney, Kemmerer, Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale at Evanston Invitational
Boys Swimming
Rock Springs and Lyman competing in the Rock Springs Invite
Green River at the Gillette Relays