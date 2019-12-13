Thursday High School Sports Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 13, 2019) – Here are the results from area high school competition for Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Girls High School Basketball

Green River 62 – Sheridan 42 from Riverton

Casper Natrona 35 – Rock Springs 33 from Riverton

Mountain View 58 – Kemmerer 33

Boys High School Basketball

Cheyenne East 83 – Green River 53 from Casper

Sheridan 57 – Rock Springs 51 from Casper

Casper Natrona 70 – Green River 33 from Casper

Mountain View 53 – Kemmerer 32

Big Piney 56 – Lyman 54

Here is the area high school sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Girls Basketball

Cheyenne Central vs. Rock Springs in Riverton

Casper Natrona vs. Green River in Riverton

Sheridan vs. Rock Springs in Riverton

Pinedale at Buffalo

Lovell vs. Douglas in Buffalo

Cokeville at Mountain View

Farson-Eden at Mountain View

Big Piney vs. Wind River at Mountain View

Boys Basketball

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne East in Casper

Cheyenne Central vs. Green River in Casper

Rock Springs vs. Casper Natrona in Casper

Douglas vs. Lovell

Pinedale vs. Rawlins in Lovell

Rawlins at Lovell

Cokeville at Mountain View

Wind River at. Mountain View

Big Piney vs. Farson-Eden in Mountain View

Kemmerer at Lyman

Wrestling

Green River, Rock Springs, Big Piney, Kemmerer, Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale at Evanston Invitational

Boys Swimming

Rock Springs and Lyman competing in the Rock Springs Invite

Green River at the Gillette Relays