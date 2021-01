Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (January 27, 2021) — The Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday that tomorrow’s (Thursday, Jan. 28) men’s basketball game between the Wyoming Cowboys and San Diego State Aztecs in San Diego, Calif., will now tip off at 7 p.m., Mountain Time (6 p.m., Pacific Time).

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tipoff at 7 p.m.