Thursday’s last day of winter may well be “wintry”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 18, 2020) — Snow, cold, and wind will return to our potion of the state beginning tonight and continuing on Thursday, the last day of winter. Spring officially arrives in Wyoming at 9:50 Thursday night.

In a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton, Sweetwater County can expect anywhere from one to three inches of snow beginning later tonight and Thursday. The Rock Springs/Green River area forecast calls for less than a half inch of snow accumulation tonight with possibly up to one inch tomorrow. Some areas of the county could see slightly high amounts.

The winds will also return with the forecast calling for northeast winds at 15 to 30 mph on Thursday and Thursday night. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to high 30’s during the day on Thursday.

Along I-80, Evanston may see one to two inches of snow today with little if any snow tonight and less than one inch Thursday. Rawlins is expecting snow showers and some freezing rain to begin after midnight tonight with two to four inches of snow in the forecast for Thursday. Laramie could see four to seven inches of new snow Thursday. Winds along I-80 in Carbon and Albany counties are expected to be between 30-40 mph.

The Casper area forecast is calling for some light snow accumulation tonight with one to two inches Thursday.

I-80 and area roads could become slick with possible reduce visibility.