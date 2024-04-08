Tickets for GR Chamber 2024 Awards Luncheon on sale

April 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River Chamber will present its 2024 Award Luncheon on Wednesday, April 17, at The Hampton Inn & Suites. The luncheon will recognize Green River businesses and citizens, including Distinguished Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Outstanding Business of the Year. Other awards to be given out will be the Breakthrough Business and Pacer Business.

Tickets for the event must be purchased by 10 a.m. this Friday, April 10. Tickets can be purchased online can be purchased online. Prices for Green River Chamber members are $14 and $17 for non-members. You can also purchase tickets at the Green River Chamber office.

Last year’s winners were Sean Deichmueller (Volunteer of the Year), Fast Cars & Foster Kids (Organization of the Year), Twisted Timber (Pacer Business), NAPA Auto Parts (Outstanding Business of the Year), Green River Bowling Center (Breakthrough Business), and Tom Wilson (Distinguished Citizen of the Year).