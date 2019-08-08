Tickets On Sale Now for Jack Wright’s Tribute to Neil Diamond Sept. 21

Rock Springs, Wyoming – When Jack Wright’s Tribute to Neil Diamond takes the stage in Rock Springs, fans will be treated to a powerful, passionate performance of timeless hits and fan favorites – the memorable songs that have kept Neil in the hearts and minds of his adoring fans for five decades.

Wright will perform one show only at the Broadway Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Tickets are $30 and are available online at BroadwayRS.com, at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) or at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive.

Backed by the impressive Heartlight Showband, the 24-song show includes fan favorites like Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Hello Again,” “Play Me,” “Song Sung Blue,” “I Am I Said,” and “Coming to America.”

Wright’s “gut feeling” for Simon’s music probably comes from the same place as it was originally written: a need to express life’s ups and downs, hopes and aspirations, love found and love lost — through words, melodies and expressive musical arrangements. It’s a natural fit. And it comes through honestly and passionately in every performance.

“I don’t try to shape my vowels to match his. I don’t try to copy his movements. I don’t use over-the-top mimicry to create a nostalgic illusion of Neil’s early performances. It’s more important to me to perform as Neil has in his contemporary prime, and to faithfully present the very best performances of his 50 years of superstardom,” Wright said.

Wright characterizes Neil Diamond as one of the most beloved performers in the past five decades. “His music crosses over generations of fans. And like me, they can’t seem to get enough of it. The Broadway Theater is a perfect place for a rousing celebration of one of the world’s true superstars,” he added.

For a show preview, visit www.jackwrightshow.com.

For more information about the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.