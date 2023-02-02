Tiger and Wolves meet tonight with Blood Drive winner announced

Photo from the 2022 Blood Drive Challenge award announcement at Rock Springs High School. Last year’s winner was Green River High school. (Wyo4News photo)

February 2, 2023 — Tonight, the Sweetwater County rivalry between Rock Springs and Green River basketball teams will take place at Green River High School. In addition to the basketball competition between the Wolves and Tigers in girls’ and boys’ basketball, the winner of the 15th Annual Blood Drive Challenge will be announced between the two games.

This year’s community blood draws took place on January 23 in Rock Springs and January 24 in Green River. Those events were followed by school blood draws for the school’s students and staff the following two days. Tonight we will find out if GRHS repeats and the champion or RSHS take back the trophy.

Last year, 566 pints of blood were donated, with the Wolves totaling 295 pints compared to 271 pints donated in the name of Rock Springs.

Basketball Games

On the court, the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves will meet at 5:30 p.m. Green River enters the contest with a 5-7 season record, while Rock Springs is 4-9 on the year. The Tiger boys bring a 7-7 season mark into tonight’s game while Green River sports a 2-10 record. Both games are non-conference games.

The Green River dance team will be performing at the halftime of both games.