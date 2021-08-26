Tiger Bash parade today in Downtown Rock Springs

August 26, 2021 — The Rock Springs High School fall sports season will have its kickoff event late this afternoon with the Tiger Town Bash. This year’s event will occur take place in Downtown Rock Springs, beginning at 5 p.m. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

The Tiger Town Bash will feature a parade featuring the Rock Springs High School marching band, fall Tiger athletes, and other school activities, along with the 2021 RSHS Hall of Fame inductees.

Player and introduction of fall sports and activity participants will take place in the parking area along North Front Street.

While the Tigers golf and tennis teams have already seen their season begin, the Tiger football, volleyball, girls’ swim, and cross country teams begin this Friday and weekend.