Tiger Boys And Girls Claim Team Track Wins Saturday

Rock Spring, WY (4/7/19) – Both the Rock Springs boys and girls track and field teams came out on top of the team scoreboards at Saturday’s Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope” track meet at Rock Springs High School.

The Lady Tigers tallied 147 points to outdistance second place Pinedale (125 points). Cokeville (110) was third with Green River (91) fourth and Kemmerer (66) rounding out the top five. Other Girls scores: 6th – Big Piney (48), 7th – H.E.M. (22), 8th – Mountain View (17), 9th – Encampment (15), 10th – Rich High School (12) and Rawlins (12), 12th – Farson-Eden (8)

In the Boys meet, Rock Springs easily won with 182.5 points. Green River placed second (125.5) with Mountain View (77) third, Cokeville (62) fourth and Pinedale (49) fifth. Other Boys socres: 6th – Rawlins (40.5), 7th – Saratoga (40), 8th – H.E.M. (37), 9th – Big Piney (25), 10th – Kemmerer (19), 11th – Farson-Eden (9), 12th – Encampment (9), 13th – Rich High School (6.5).

Top three Individual Event Placings:

Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1st – Favour Wanjoku (RS), 2nd – Anna Harber (Pinedale), 3rd – Isabella Romansko (Pinedale)

Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1st – Taylar Scott (H.E.M.) , 2nd – Marisa Orcutt (Kemmerer), 3rd – Zoe Law (Rawlins)

Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1st – Kenly Plowman (Kemmerer), 2nd – Emma Rodgers (Pinedale), 3rd – Zoe Law (Rawlins)

Girls 800 Meter Run: 1st – Cienna Halls (Cokeville), 2nd – Muriel Jones (Big Piney), 3rd – Hanna Shuler (RS)

Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1st – Cienna Halls (Cokeville), 2nd – Muriel Jones (Big Piney), 3rd – Shaunti Longfellow (RS)

Girls 3200 Meter Run: 1st – Amber Stubbs (Encampment), 2nd – Syd Shannon (RS), 3rd – Sphie Failoni (Kemmerer)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Emmie Barnes (Cokeville), 2nd – Emma Teichert (Cokeville), 3rd – Brady Mariyah Brady (GR)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Jenae Ramirez (RS), 2nd – Emma Teichert (Cokeville), 3rd – Isabella Romasko (Pinedale)

Girls 4X100 Meter Relay: 1st Pinedale, 2nd – Green River, 3rd – Kemmerer

Girls 4X40 Meter Relay: 1st – Cokeville, 2nd – Kemmerer, 3rd – Pinedale

Girls 4X800 Meter Relay: 1st – Green River, 2nd – Rock Springs, 3rd – Big Piney

Girls 1600 Meter Sprint Relay: 1st – Rock Springs, 2nd – Big Piney, 3rd – H.E.M.

Girls Pole Vault: 1st – Madison Friend (Pinedale), 2nd – Emma Rodgers (Pinedale), 3rd – Karlee Lehning (Mountain View)

Girls Long Jump: 1st – Favour Wanjoku (RS), 2nd – Anna Harber (Pinedale), Adriana Liserio (Pinedale)

Girls Triple Jump: 1st – Favour Wanjoku (RS), 2nd – Anna harber (Pinedale), Isabella Romasko (Pinedale)

Girls Shot Put: 1st – Courtney Smith (RS), 2nd – Shelby Hatch (Big Piney), Trintiy Chrisawn (RS)

Girls Discus: 1st – Courtney Smith (RS), Megan Bradford (RS), Janae Teichert (Cokeville)

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1st – Kevin Mei (RS), 2nd – Marcos Molina (GR), Larenzo Ebell (Rawlins)

Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1st – Marcos Molina (GR), 2nd – Kade Ziegler (Pinedale), 3rd – Kevin Mei (RS)

Boys 400 Meter Dash: 1st – Shane McGraw (H.E.M.), 2nd – Larenzo Ebell (Rawlins), 3rd – Colin Madson (RS)

Boys 800 Meter Run: 1st – Marcos Valerio (GR), 2nd – Drew Gibson (GR), Tyler Moyes (Cokeville)

Boys 1600 Meter Run: 1st – Marcos Valerio (GR), 2nd – Jayson Caudell (RS), 3rd – Drew Gibson (GR)

Boys 3200 Meter Run: 1st – Marcos Valerio (GR), 2nd – Caleb Johansson (Rawlins), 3rd – John Scott (Rich High School)

Boys 100 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Cole Goich (RS), 2nd – Briggin Bluemel (Mountain View), 3rd – Sam Porter (Mountain View)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Cole Goich (RS), 2nd – Conor McGraw (H.E.M.) , 3rd – Bentley Johnson (Cokeville)

Boys 4X100 Meter Relay: 1st – Green River, 2nd – Pinedale, 3rd – Rock Springs

Boys 4X40 Meter Relay: 1st – Cokeville, 2nd – Pinedale, 3rd – Green River

Boys 4X800 Meter Relay: 1st – Rock Spings, 2nd – Mountain View, 3rd – Farson-Eden

Boys 1600 Meter Sprint Relay: 1st – Rock Springs, 2nd – H.E.M. 3rd – Kemmerer

Boys High Jump: 1st – Samuel Schneider (Saratoga), 2nd – Favor Okere (RS), 3rd – Hayden Roberts (GR)

Boys Pole Vault: 1st – Connor Micheli (Mountain View), 2nd – Tanner Collins (Mountain View), 3rd – Gavin Bartlett (Saratoga)

Boys Long Jump: 1st – Seth Hymas (RS), 2nd – Samuel Schneider (Saratoga), 3rd – Isaac (GR)

Boys Triple Jump: 1st – Samuel Schneider (Saratoga), 2nd – Luke Branson (Mountain View), 3rd – Isaac Ruiz (GR)

Boys Shot Put: 1st – Zach Geffre (RS), 2nd – Kimball Madsen (Mountain View), 3rd – Tel Malone (Mountain View)

Boys Discus: 1st – Kimball Madsen (Mountain View), 2nd – Zach Geffre (RS), 3rd – Derek Lionberger (RS)