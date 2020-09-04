Tiger Boys and Girls Take Thursday’s Green River Golf Tourney

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — The Rock Springs Tigers boys and girls golf teams played their way to first-place finishes in Thursday’s Green River Invitational. The tournament was played at Green Rivers Rolling Hills Golf Course.

All teams who played in Thursday’s tournament will play a second tournament again today, Friday, at the Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Advertisement... Story continues below

In the boy’s competition, Rock Springs took the team honors with a total of 350 strokes, nine strokes better than second-place Kemmerer. Green River (398) was third, followed by Evanston (403) and Lyman (not enough players for a team score).

Individually, Green River’s Ryker Mele posted the lowest round at 80, three strokes better than Lyman’s Stockton Walker (83). Rock Springs was led by Sam Young’s 84.

Advertisement

Other Tigers scores: Kaleb Killpack and Tate Pollard 87, Christian DeBernardi 88, AJ Fletcher 91, Hunter Faigl 9

Other Wolves scores; Jax Peterson 103, Jake Pobst 107, Braycer Riely 108, Clayson Mele 112.

In the girl’s tournament, Rock Springs won the event with a total score of 271, one shot better than Green River’s 272. Lyman was third at 332.

Green River’s Isabelle Salas posted the lowest round at 78. Harley McPherson paced the Tigers with an 88.

Advertisement

Other Lady Tigers scores: Audrey Feagler 91, Hani Park 92, Ashlee Mohar and Glori Johnson 103

Other Lady Wolves scores: Kaelea Gibson 96, Kaylee Lundren 98, Daryn Macy 99, Devynn Byington 102.