Tiger Boys With A Big Jump In 4A Soccer Poll, Lady Tigers Hold Steady

Rock Springs, WY (4/17/19) – The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media 4A Soccer Poll is out and the Rock Tiger boys have jumped from number five in last week’s rankings to the number two spot in this week’s poll. Thunder Basin is still the unanimous number one ranked 4A team. The Green River boys are number seven this week.

In the 4A girls poll, Rock Springs remains third behind the new number one Cheyenne Central and last week’s number one, Thunder Basin. The Lady Wolves of Green River did not make this week’s rankings.

To see the compete poll and vote breakdown, go to WyoPreps.com.

Thursday, Green River soccer teams travel to Star Valley while both Rock Springs teams will be at Jackson Friday.