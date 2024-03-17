Tiger girls take two, while boys split Saturday soccer matches

Wyo4News photo

March 17, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After some field snow clearing and being delayed by one day, the Rock Springs High School soccer season started on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won both of their contests, while the boy’s team split their two contests.

The Lady Tigers started the day with a 7-0 win over the Laramie and then finished the day with a 3-0 victory over Cheyenne South.

The Tigers lost their open math 1-0 to the Laramie boys, but rebounded with a 4-1 win over Cheyenne South.

Both Rock Springs teams will play home contest this Friday against Star Valley and then travel to Jackson on Saturday.

Green River soccer teams will start their seasons on Friday and Saturday at a tournament in Worland.