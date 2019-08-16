“Tiger Proud” Community Fund Raising Event Today & Saturday

Rock Springs, WY (8/16/19) – The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) is holding their First Annual Tiger Proud Community Fundraising Event today from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

This first annual vendor event will be the sole fundraiser for RSHS sports and activities.

According to school officials, this is an opportunity for all activities at RSHS to raise funds for their student participants, and collaborate with the community. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sports and Activities Fund at RSHS.

You can check out the First Annual Tiger Proud Community Event Facebook page here.