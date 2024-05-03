Tiger Rhythm Dance Team clinics and tryouts happening soon

May 3, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs’ Tiger Rhythm Dance had a great 2023-24 season, gaining a state championship and competing in the National Dance Alliance competition in Orlando, Florida, where they became the first dance team to advance to an event finals. Their 13th-place finish in the Large Varsity Hip Hop Division was the highest ranking in the team’s history.

Upcoming Clinics and Tryouts

The team is gearing up for yet another successful dance season. Next week, they will offer a no-cost three-day clinic at Eastside Elementary on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Tiger Rhythm and Dance Team tryouts for entering ninth through 12th grade will take place the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, May 13-15, also at Eastside Elementary, from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. All those wishing to try out must fill out an application prior to the tryout. More information can be found at ‘TRDT Tryouts 2024’ group on the BAND app.

The team is directed by Amber Serna, who has helped guide the team to five state titles as an assistant coach and this year’s state title. Last year’s junior varsity team was coached by McKenzie Eddins, who will assist Coach Serna with the varsity squad. This year’s junior varsity squad will be coached by Haley Revelli. Both Eddins and Revelli are Tiger alumni.