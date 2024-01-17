Tiger Rhythm Dance Team members selected for the 2023-2024 Wyoming All-State Dance Team

Tiger Rhythm Dance Team members Brynn Hunsaker, Breanna Powers, Ella Sellers, Roxy Burns, Jamilynn Stauffer, and Stevie Bolton.

January 17, 2024 — Six Rock Springs Tigers Rhythm Dance Team members have been selected for the 2023-2024 Wyoming All-State Dance Team. Senior 2x All-State dancers Brynn Hunsaker, Breanna Powers, and Ella Sellers were selected, along with Junior 1x All-State dancers Roxy Burns, Jamilynn Stauffer, and Stevie Bolton.

The Tiger Rhythm Dance Team will compete on January 26th for the 2023-2024 Wyoming State Jazz and Hip-Hop Championship titles in the 4A division. The team is under the direction of head coach Amber Serna.