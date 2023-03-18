Tiger soccer teams opened their seasons Friday

March 18, 2023 — The Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams kicked off their season on Friday in Gilette at the Gillette East vs. West Tournament.

In the boys’ tournament, the Tigers played to a 1-1 overtime tie with Thunder Basin. Rock Springs will play Campbell County this afternoon. On Friday, the Camels lost 3-2 to Worland.

In the girls’ tournament, The Lady Tigers dropped a 3-0 decision to top-rated Thunder Basin. The Rock Springs girls will play against Campbell County at noon today. Campbell County is coming off a 0-0 tie against Worland.

The Green River soccer teams will open their season next week.

Track and Field

The Green River track and field team is in Orem, Utah, at the Early Bird Invitational. The competition started Friday and will conclude today.