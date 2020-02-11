Tiger swimmer signs with Medaille College

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 11, 2020) — Kadynce Brown-Wolf, a Rock Springs High School Tiger swimmer, has signed her letter of intent to swim for Medaille College in Buffalo, New York after high school.

Brown-Wolf has been swimming since she was about two years old. She discussed what made her choose Medaille College, who just recently has added swimming to their list of collegiate sports.

“They reached out to me with their brand new program,” she said. “I felt like it would be great to almost have a new life. The school seems to have a very good team environment, and I felt like this was the best opportunity for me.”

Brown-Wolf touched on some of the things she is looking forward to most about joining the Medaille College swim team.

“I’m really excited to be part of their team,” she said. “I’m looking forward to having the family aspect of the team. I like how college athletics are on a much bigger scale and are a much bigger deal.”

Brown-Wolf noted some of the challenges that collegiate swimming will bring.

“I’m sure I will have to work a lot harder when it comes to swimming,” she stated. “I’ll definitely be spending a lot more time in the pool; but, I feel like I’ll be ready for whatever my coaches throw at me.”

While most of the time swimming in butterfly events, Brown-Wolf said she feels confident swimming whatever events her coaches need her to participate in.

“In high school, I swim whatever my coaches put me in. Yet, most of the time I will swim butterfly. When I get to college, I’ll swim whatever my coaches want me to,” she proclaimed. “If there is something they need me to swim, I will do that; but, I hope to stick with the butterfly events.”

Brown-Wolf credits her high school coaches and family for helping to motivate her throughout her high-school athletic career.

“My high school coaches, Ron DeFauw and David Galindo, are a big inspiration for me. They have always kept pushing me to keep going,” she recalled. ” My mom and family too; I have always wanted to make them proud.”

Brown-Wolf said that she aims to study psychology at Medaille College, with the hopes of someday becoming a criminal profiler.