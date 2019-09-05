“Tiger Town Bash” Happens This Afternoon

Rock Springs, WY (9/5/19) – The sixth Annual Tiger Town Bash will take place today in Downtown Rock Springs.

Advertisement

The event, a joint effort by RSHS and the Downtown Rock Springs URA, will feature a parade of cheerleaders, the Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and the Tiger Marching Band along with the fall sports teams.

The event will start at 3:45 p.m. with a march from Rock Springs High School down Edgar to the parking area on North Front Street. Introductions of fall sports teams and activities will start around 4:30 p.m.