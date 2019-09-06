Tiger Town Bash Rocks the Springs

Rock Springs High School 2019 Hall of Fame inductees get a standing ovation Thursday at the Tiger Town Bash.

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Not even the threat of rain and lightning could stop the town spirit Thursday, as the Tiger Town Bash rocked the downtown area and started the school year off on a positive note.

 

Rock Springs High School Activities Director/Assistant Principal Thomas Jassman kicked off the event and introduced this year’s teams and organizations. He also announced that Rock Springs High School will have a new team in Spring 2021 — Girls Softball.

Teams that were not in attendance Thursday due to games on the road included Golf, Tennis and the Girl’s Swim Team.

Residents were treated to performances by the RSHS Marching Band, the RSHS Cheer Squad and the RSHS Dance Team.

Festivities continue Friday with the Tiger Football Team’s first home game against Laramie. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during halftime.

 

Enjoy Wyo4News’ photos from the event!

RSHS Marching Band

The RSHS Marching Band and Color Guard led off the Tiger Town Bash by marching onto North Front Street.
Jason Caudell of the percussion section gives a big smile to the crowd.
Members of the brass section show focus on the music.
Members of the winds section perform a medley of Queen tunes.
A portion of the brass section march into the festivities.

Volleyball

Senior Rhys Brandt, co-captain of the Volleyball Team, updates the crowd about their game dates.

Football

RSHS Football Coach Mark Lenhardt inroduces this year’s Teiger Football Team.
Injured football players Seth Hymas, left, and Dylan Johnson wait for their team to march onto North Front Street.

Cross Country

Senior Shaunti Longfellow, center, introduces the 2019 Tiger Cross Country Team. The team is confident of great success this season.

Hall of Fame inductees

Hall of Fame inductee Stan Pivic, left, is driven to Thursday’s Tiger Town Bash by his relative, Bruce Pivik.
2019 RSHS Hall of Fame inductee Bob Legerski stands in for the absent Golf Team. The team was on an away meet Thursday.

Speech and Debate

Coach Stephanie Cozzens intorduces the 2019 Speech and Debate Team.

 

Cheer Squad

Members of the Tiger Cheer Squad flip a teammate.
The final pose.

 

Dance Team

Tiger Dance Team members pull off a high kick during the performance Thursday.
Reaching high and staying together.
Dance Team Coach Laura Doak waves to the crowd.
Striking a pose.

Thespian Club

Thespian Club President Demaris Ruiz, center, fights the wind along with her fellow club members.

“I’m a Tiger”

The Tiger Town Bash wrapped up with a rousing performance of “I’m a Tiger.” It brought together residents and students, who are shown here in a big group hug.

