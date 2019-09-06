Tiger Town Bash Rocks the Springs

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Not even the threat of rain and lightning could stop the town spirit Thursday, as the Tiger Town Bash rocked the downtown area and started the school year off on a positive note.

Advertisement

Rock Springs High School Activities Director/Assistant Principal Thomas Jassman kicked off the event and introduced this year’s teams and organizations. He also announced that Rock Springs High School will have a new team in Spring 2021 — Girls Softball.

Teams that were not in attendance Thursday due to games on the road included Golf, Tennis and the Girl’s Swim Team.

Residents were treated to performances by the RSHS Marching Band, the RSHS Cheer Squad and the RSHS Dance Team.

Festivities continue Friday with the Tiger Football Team’s first home game against Laramie. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during halftime.

Advertisement

Enjoy Wyo4News’ photos from the event!

RSHS Marching Band

Volleyball

Football

Cross Country

Hall of Fame inductees

Speech and Debate

Cheer Squad

Dance Team

Thespian Club

“I’m a Tiger”