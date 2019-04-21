Tiger Track Results From Saturday’s Meet In Utah

Rock Springs, WY (4/21/19) – Members of the Rock Springs Tigers boys and girls track and field teams competed Saturday at the 2019 Davis Invitational meet in Kaysville, Utah Saturday.

No team scores were available.

Here are the top individual top performances of Tiger athletes in the Open Sections:

Boys 110 Hurdles: Cole Goich (8th out of 55 entries)

Boys 110 Meters: Favor Okere (28th out of 87)

Boys 1600 Meters: Jayson Caudel (29th out of 81)

Girls 400 Meters: Janae Rameriz (1st out of 48)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Seth Hymas (8th out of 48)

Girls 800 Meters: Shaunti Longfellow (4th out of 48)

Boys 800 Meters: Jackson Peek (19th out of 47)

Boys 200 Meters: Kevin Mei (31st) , Emmanuel Odogwu (45th), Evertt Whitman (46th out of 71)

Girls 3200 Meters: Hanna Shuler (9th out of 21)

Girls 4X800 Meters: Rock Springs (5th out of 10)

Boys 4×800 Meters: Rock Springs (8th out of 14)

Girls High Jump: Kameron Wilson (10th out of 29)

Boys High Jump: Emmanuel Odogwu (18th out of 24)

Girls Shot Put: Megan Bradford (5th out of 41)

Boys Shot Put: Derek Lionberger (35th out of 45)

Girls Discuss: Brixon Mathis (3rd), Kayleigh Hamblin (13th), Sheyland Halls (21st), Timberly Hamblin (31st), Trinty Chrisawn (32nd), Alexis Caudell (35th out of 47)