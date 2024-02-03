Tiger, Wolves, Eagles swim results from regional meets

Wyo4news Photo

February 3, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River High School boys swimming and diving teams began competition Friday at their respective two-day regional tournaments. The Tigers are competing at Casper Kelly Walsh High School, while Green River and Lyman are swimming in Pinedale. Preliminary swims were held on Friday, with the championship finals taking place this morning.

Rock Springs swimmers in today’s 4A West Championship Finals (qualifying position):

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2. Rock Springs “A” (Bryce Perry, Tanner Thompson, Gunner Seiloff, Timothy Stephens)

200 Yard Free Medely: 4. Noah Ribordy, 6. Wesley Muir

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Gunner Seiloff, 2. Timothy Stephens

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Gunner Seiloff, 3. Timothy Stephens

500 Yard Freestyle: 5. Noah Ribordy, 6. Wesley Muir

200 Yard Free Relay: 3. Rock Springs “A” (Timothy Stephens, Kylan Clark, Gunner Seiloff, Koen Aspeer)

100 Yard Backstroke: 2. Bryce Perry,

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Tanner Thompson

400 Yard Free Style: 4. Rock Springs (Koen Asper, Wesley Muir, Noah Ribordy, Byrce Perry)

Green River and Lyman swimmers in today’s 3A West Championship Finals (qualifying position):

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2. Lyman “A” (Evan Bentley, Mason Aimone, Spencer Cole, Stone Hooten), 5. Green River “A” (Logan Wadsworth, Andrew Neher, Dallan Owens, Ashton Hafner)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard IM: 6. Ashton Hafner (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. Mason Aimone, 5. Aiden Zimmerman

1 Meter Diving: 2. Gailey Keegan (GR), 6. Tieler Bradley (GR), 7. Irie Kuball

100 Yard Butterfly: Evan Bentley (Lyman)

100 Yard Freestyle: Aiden Zimmerman (GR), 5. Trey Buckner (Lyman)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Colin Gilmore (GR), 6. Odin Eyre (Lyman)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Green River (Aiden Zimmerman, Andrew Neher, Mitchell Horn, Colin Gilmore), 4. Lyman High School (Mason Aimone, Spencer Cole, Stone Hooten, Trey Buckner)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Evan Bentley (Lyman)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 4. Aimone Mason (Lyman)

400 Yard Freestyle: 3. Green River “A” (Aiden Zimmerman, Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Colin Gilmore), 4. Lyman “A” (Trey Buckner, Odin Eyre, Porter Swenson, Evan Bentley)