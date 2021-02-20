Tigers 1st & Wolves 2nd at Regional wrestling meets

Advertisement

February 20, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tigers wrestling team won the 4A Southwest Regional wrestling meet Friday in Evanston while the Green River Wolves finished second at the 3A Southwest Regional at GRHS.

Tigers Wrestling Results

Rock Springs won the team title with 231 team points. Evanston was second with 196 followed by Jackson with 97.

106 Pounds: Champion – Broc Fletcher – 3. Eric Nelson

120 Pounds: Champion – Josh Sosa

126 Pounds: Champion – Tim Henry, 3. Kyle Cahill

132 Pounds: Champion – Garret Fletcher, 3. Josh Sain

138 Pounds: 2. RJ Davidson, 3. Rylie Nelson

145 Pounds: 4. Patrick Gross, 5. Hayden Romero

152 Pounds: Champion – Mason Yenney, 2. Tanner Metcalf

160 Pounds: Champion – Cash Christensen, 3. Mathew Foster

170 Pounds: Champion – Danial Suazo, 3. Maggie Smith

182 Pounds: Champion – Ian Dickinson, 3. Hunter Walker

195 Pounds: 2. Pablo Meza

220 Pounds: 4. Ranger Elkins

285 Pounds: Champion – AJ Kelly

Wolves Wrestling Results

Green River finished second at the 3A Southwest Regional meet Friday. Star Valley won the meet with 247.5 points. Lyman was third (83 points) and Mountain View fourth (65 points).

106 Pound: Champion – Kale Knezovich, 4. Axel Mackinson

113 Pounds: 2. Dominic Martinez, Tie 5. Jacob Cook

120 Pounds: Champion – Thomas Dalton, 4. Nick Weipert

126 Pounds: 2. Kade Flores, 4. Ethan Guzman

132 Pounds: Champion – Connor Todd, 3. Jaxxson Gomez

138 Pounds: Tie 5. Hunter Davis

145 Pounds: 4. Brent Stanton

152 Pounds: 2. Zach Weipert

160 Pounds: Tie 5. Alexzander Hudson

170 Pounds: 2. Max Orr

182 Pounds: 4. Tyler Waters

195 Pounds: 2. Micahel Cynova

220 Pounds: Champion – Deyline Miller