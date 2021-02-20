Tigers 1st & Wolves 2nd at Regional wrestling meets

February 20, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tigers wrestling team won the 4A Southwest Regional wrestling meet Friday in Evanston while the Green River Wolves finished second at the 3A Southwest Regional at GRHS.
Tigers Wrestling Results
Rock Springs won the team title with 231 team points. Evanston was second with 196 followed by Jackson with 97.
106 Pounds: Champion – Broc Fletcher – 3. Eric Nelson
120 Pounds: Champion – Josh Sosa
126 Pounds: Champion – Tim Henry, 3. Kyle Cahill
132 Pounds: Champion – Garret Fletcher, 3. Josh Sain
138 Pounds: 2. RJ Davidson, 3. Rylie Nelson
145 Pounds: 4. Patrick Gross, 5. Hayden Romero
152 Pounds: Champion – Mason Yenney, 2. Tanner Metcalf
160 Pounds: Champion – Cash Christensen, 3. Mathew Foster
170 Pounds: Champion – Danial Suazo, 3. Maggie Smith
182 Pounds: Champion – Ian Dickinson, 3. Hunter Walker
195 Pounds: 2. Pablo Meza
220 Pounds: 4. Ranger Elkins
285 Pounds: Champion – AJ Kelly
Wolves Wrestling Results
Green River finished second at the 3A Southwest Regional meet Friday. Star Valley won the meet with 247.5 points. Lyman was third (83 points) and Mountain View fourth (65 points).
106 Pound: Champion – Kale Knezovich, 4. Axel Mackinson
113 Pounds: 2. Dominic Martinez, Tie 5. Jacob Cook
120 Pounds: Champion – Thomas Dalton, 4. Nick Weipert
126 Pounds: 2. Kade Flores, 4. Ethan Guzman
132 Pounds: Champion – Connor Todd, 3. Jaxxson Gomez
138 Pounds: Tie 5. Hunter Davis
145 Pounds: 4. Brent Stanton
152 Pounds: 2. Zach Weipert
160 Pounds: Tie 5. Alexzander Hudson
170 Pounds: 2. Max Orr
182 Pounds: 4. Tyler Waters
195 Pounds: 2. Micahel Cynova
220 Pounds: Champion – Deyline Miller