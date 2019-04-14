Tigers 2nd and 3rd At Utah Meet, Wolves Teams Competed In Riverton

Rock Springs, WY (4/14/19) – Both the Green River High School and Rock Springs High School track and field teams were on the road Saturday. Green River traveled to the Roy Peck Invitational in Riverton, Wyoming while Rock Springs at the Taylorsville Invitational in Taylorsville, Utah.

In Taylorsville, Utah, the Rock Springs boys finish third in the team scoring with 68.9 points. Stansbury, Utah won the event with 139 points. In the girl’s meet, Rock Springs finshed second with 92 points, just behind Spring Creek, Nevada (96 points)

Tiger Individual Highlights:

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Seth Hymas (3rd)

Boys 100 Meters: Kevin Mei (9th), Favor Okere (10th)

Girls 100 Meter: Favour Wanjoku (1st)

Girls 1600 Meters: Shaunti Longfellow (3rd)

Boys 1600 Meters: Jayson Caudell (6th)

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: (5th)

Girls 400 Meters: Janae Ramirez (2nd)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Casen Hiser (10)

Girls 800 Meters: Shaunti Longfelow (5th)

Boys Sprint Medley: (2nd)

Girls 200 Meters: Favour Wanjoku (4th), Janae Ramirez (5th)

Boys 200 Meters: Kevin Mei (10th)

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: (1st)

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: (4th)

Girls Long Jump: Favour Wanjoku (1st)

Boys Long Jump: Seth Hymas (4th), Colin Madsen (8th)

Girls High Jump: Kameron Wilson (3rd)

Boys High Jump: Derek Lionberger (2nd), Favor Okere (3rd), Emmanuel Odogwu (8th tie), Ivan Salcido (8th tie)

Girls Shot Put: Courtney Smith (1st), Trinity Chrisawn (5th), Celeste Keelin (8th)

Boys Shot Put: Zach Geffre (2nd)

Girls Discuss: Kameron Wilson (3rd), Courtney Smith (3rd)

Boys Discuss: Zach Geffre (1st), Derek Lionberger (5th)

In Riverton, the Green River boys finished 10th in the team scores with 6 points. Casper Natrona won the event with 190 points. In the girls team scores, Green River finished eigth with 23 points.

Wolves Individual Highlights:

Girls 200 Meters: Lillian Munoz (7th), Chatney Tirrell (8th)

Girls 400 Meters: Chatney Tirrell (6th)

Girls 800 Meters: Madison York (5th)

Girls 1600 Meters: Madison york (8th)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: Mariyah Brady (6th)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: Lillian Munoz (5th)

Girls Long Jump: Mariyah Brady (5th)

Girls Shot Put: Faith Bartashnick (8th)

Boys High Jump: Hayden Roberts (5th)