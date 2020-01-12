Tigers 4th, Wolves 5th at Vernal, UT Tournament of Champions

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 12, 2020) — The Rock Springs Tigers finished fourth and Green River Wolves fifth in the team competition of the Tournament of Champions in Veranl, UT. The Friday/Saturday event featured 32 teams from Wyoming and Utah.

Advertisement

Green River had three weight class champions, Thomas Dalton (106), Clayson Mele (120) and Payton Tucker (182). Rock Springs featured two individual champions, Cash Christensen (145) and AJ Kelly (285).

Uninta, UT won the team event with 233.5 points followed by Juab, UT (229), Pleasant Grove, UT (214), Rock Springs (196) and Green River (193). Other area team placings and scores, 14 -Kemmerer (74.5), 15 – Pinedale (71), 30 – Mountain View (17).

Advertisement

Top Five Tigers and Wolves Individual Placings

106 pounds – 1. Thomas Dalton (GR), 4. Trevor Scicluna (GR)

113 pounds – 2. Dominic Martinez (GR), 3. Connor Todd (GR)

120 pounds – 1. Clayson Mele (GR), 4. Tim Henry (RS)

126 pounds – 5. Kade Flores (GR)

132 pounds – 3. Zack Vasquez (RS)

138 pounds – 2. Mason Yenney (RS)

145 pounds – 1. Cash Christensen (RS)

152 pounds – 4. Jacob Weipert (GR)

182 pounds – 1. Payton Tucker (GR)

285 pounds – 1. AJ Kelly (RS)