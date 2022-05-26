Tigers and Buffalos selected to All-State soccer teams

May 26, 2022 — The 4A and 3A All-State high school soccer teams were recently announced. Here is a list of players from Rock Springs High School and Mountain View High School that were honored. Players received All-State honors by a vote of head coaches.

Rock Springs Girls – Brecken Hunsaker (also selected in 2021), Novaleigh Moses (also selected in 2021), Emily Taucher (also selected in 2021), and Corallee Weinriech

Rock Tigers Boys – Josh Sosa, and Karson Curti

Mountain View Boys – Morgan Kellum

Mountain View Girls – Savannah Morton